Golden West High School student arrested for making threats towards another student

At around 5 p.m. on Tuesday the Visalia Police Department arrested a Golden West High School student for gun violence threats towards another student.During the investigation, the police searched the student's home to conduct a weapons search.The police did not find weapons in the home, but because of the serious nature of the threat, the student was taken into custody.District Office and site staffs are working cooperatively with Visalia Police Department to assist with the investigation and to provide complete support.