Golden West High School student arrested for making threats towards another student

At around 5 p.m. on Tuesday the Visalia Police Department arrested a Golden West High School student for gun violence threats towards another student.

During the investigation, the police searched the student's home to conduct a weapons search.

The police did not find weapons in the home, but because of the serious nature of the threat, the student was taken into custody.

District Office and site staffs are working cooperatively with Visalia Police Department to assist with the investigation and to provide complete support.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tulare countygunshigh schoolVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News