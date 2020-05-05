FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Golf courses in Fresno will be allowed to reopen if they identify and meet specific social distancing protocols, according to a release from the City of Fresno on Monday.
The health protocols include maintaining social distancing on the course, no direct contact between golfers and employees, a requirement for golfers to walk the course instead of using a cart and limiting tee times to a maximum of four players at a time.
Public golf at Airways and Riverside golf courses have been reopened, with disc golf at Woodward Park set to reopen as soon as specific signage with protocols listed are posted.
The announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would be moving into Phase Two of the state's plan to slowly reopen the economy.
Golf courses get green light to reopen in Fresno if criteria are met, city says
GOLF
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News