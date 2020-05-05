golf

Golf courses get green light to reopen in Fresno if criteria are met, city says

(Photo Credit: Denis Poroy/AP/Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Golf courses in Fresno will be allowed to reopen if they identify and meet specific social distancing protocols, according to a release from the City of Fresno on Monday.

The health protocols include maintaining social distancing on the course, no direct contact between golfers and employees, a requirement for golfers to walk the course instead of using a cart and limiting tee times to a maximum of four players at a time.

Public golf at Airways and Riverside golf courses have been reopened, with disc golf at Woodward Park set to reopen as soon as specific signage with protocols listed are posted.

The announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would be moving into Phase Two of the state's plan to slowly reopen the economy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsfresnobusinesseconomycoronavirusgolfsportshobbiescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLF
CA issues weirdly specific list of allowed outdoor activities
Police searching for vandals who drew swastika on local golf course
Golfers: Where you play decides whether you play during crisis
Valley golf courses closing as COVID-19 precautions continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damage from shooting in central Fresno sends innocent child to hospital
Central California coronavirus cases
Newsom: California could reach phase two of economic reopening as early as Friday
CA partners with UCSF, UCLA to increase COVID-19 tracing
Going out to buy groceries in Fresno? Don't forget your face mask
Fresno Co. supervisor hoping to accelerate process of reopening businesses
State testing sites in Tulare County start taking appointments
Show More
Local businesses using new technology to screen temperatures
Man shot in central Fresno while waiting for pizza
34 more Ruiz Food employees test positive for COVID-19
New coronavirus testing facility to open in Hanford today
All Merced County residents can now get tested for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News