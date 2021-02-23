Golfers, other notable figures react to Tiger Woods accident: 'Fight like the champion you are'

Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed shortly before 7:15 a.m., and no other cars were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. He was alert as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the county fire department. Click here for the latest information about Woods' condition.
As news of Woods' accident spread, warm wishes for Woods' recovery were pouring in from around the world. Here's a look at what athletes, celebrities and other notable figures had to say:
“Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time.” – Chairman Fred Ridley— The Masters (@TheMasters) February 23, 2021
Sending a special prayer out to @TigerWoods & his family. Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 23, 2021
. @tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend.— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 23, 2021
Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!!— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021
Praying for @TigerWoods . Terrible news smh— klay thompson (@KlayThompson) February 23, 2021
Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021
Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery.— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021
Prayers Up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏾— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 23, 2021
He has mental strength stronger than most and has fought many battles and won many of them. His mental strength will win this battle. Prayers and thoughts to @TigerWoods and his family.— Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) February 23, 2021
Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021
Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021
Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021
Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America:— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021
“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!”
Praying for Tiger Woods who was injured in a car crash today. I hope that we see you have a successful surgery and speedy recovery. May God see you through, Champ! pic.twitter.com/pRfZUHyvpE— Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) February 23, 2021
Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021
The Associated Press contributed to this report.