GOOD BOY: K-9 officer being praised for finding meth hidden in car in Firebaugh

CHP K-9 officer Beny is being praised for uncovering drugs inside of a vehicle during a traffic stop near Firebaugh.Officials said they called in Beny to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle on Thursday around noon. They had pulled over a vehicle with a cracked windshield, near Nees and Interstate 5.Beny alerted the officers to the smell of drugs inside the vehicle. Officers found one pound of crystal methamphetamine inside the trunk.The driver was taken into custody.