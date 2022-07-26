Family-owned Fresno business will soon sell its soups at Walmart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family-owned Fresno business is cooking up a plan to expand and will sell its soups at Walmart.

Walmart held its "Open Call" event with more than 1100 businesses pitching their products.

Walmart awarded nearly 50 California entrepreneurs with a deal - including Sierra Soups.

The owner of the local soup-mix company, Erin Backowski says this is the third time the family has participated in Walmart's Open call and this time they were offered a deal.

"When you work so hard, especially at a family own business - we put our entire lives into this," Backowski says. "And to know we're seeing these amazing things coming out of what we have 100 percent confidence in and what we believe in. It's really exciting."

It does take some time for the businesses to go through the process - but Sierra Soups could be launched on Walmart's website in about 30 days.

It only includes their "French Style 5 Bean Soup," but there is the possibility of other flavors being added in the future.