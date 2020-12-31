Good News in 2020: Stories that gave us hope in a bleak year

RELATED: Happy New Year's Eve! World says a long-awaited 'goodbye' to 2020
It's a year that has brought new hardships and uncertainty. Healthcare workers faced a new frontier with COVID-19, and the pandemic has affected communities worldwide.
At times it's been difficult to find the light through all the months in a seemingly dark tunnel. But no matter how quick we may be to move on from 2020, there were some powerful moments that offered us hope.
Here's a compilation of some of the good news from the year:
WATCH | 9-year-old Creek Fire victim surprised by her favorite baseball player
WATCH | After he waved to them for years, community throws parade for 93-year-old veteran
WATCH | College students team up for touching thank you to professor in viral Zoom surprise
WATCH | Georgia woman, who had been homeless for 2 years, celebrates acing job interview with happy dance
WATCH | Coronavirus USA: Man tearfully thanks NJ hospital staff for saving wife's life
WATCH | California firefighter surprises daughter after deployment to August Complex Fire