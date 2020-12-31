Good News in 2020: Stories that gave us hope in a bleak year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=7496623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Giants fan Reese Osterberg never expected to speak to her hero, Buster Posey, weeks after losing everything to the Creek Fire.

This veteran spent every morning waving to drivers, now it's their turn.

Students from Chapman University in Southern California surprise their college professor with a now-viral TikTok trend of suddenly turning their Zoom cameras on the show dozens of individual thank you cards.

Video from a security camera caught an Atlanta woman who had been homeless for two years break out into a happy dance after acing a job interview.

One man's display of appreciation for hospital staff in New Jersey after they saved his wife's life is going viral.

Sweet video shows the moment when a California firefighter surprised his daughter after returning home from being deployed to the August Complex Fire zone for 13 days.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The world is preparing to ring in another new year, and there's no doubt that many eagerly await the countdown to midnight, when they can officially and finally say, "Goodbye, 2020."It's a year that has brought new hardships and uncertainty. Healthcare workers faced a new frontier with COVID-19, and the pandemic has affected communities worldwide.At times it's been difficult to find the light through all the months in a seemingly dark tunnel. But no matter how quick we may be to move on from 2020, there were some powerful moments that offered us hope.Here's a compilation of some of the good news from the year: