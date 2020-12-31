good news

Good News in 2020: Stories that gave us hope in a bleak year

No matter how quick we may be to move on from 2020, there were some powerful moments that offered us hope.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The world is preparing to ring in another new year, and there's no doubt that many eagerly await the countdown to midnight, when they can officially and finally say, "Goodbye, 2020."

It's a year that has brought new hardships and uncertainty. Healthcare workers faced a new frontier with COVID-19, and the pandemic has affected communities worldwide.

At times it's been difficult to find the light through all the months in a seemingly dark tunnel. But no matter how quick we may be to move on from 2020, there were some powerful moments that offered us hope.

Here's a compilation of some of the good news from the year:

WATCH | 9-year-old Creek Fire victim surprised by her favorite baseball player
Giants fan Reese Osterberg never expected to speak to her hero, Buster Posey, weeks after losing everything to the Creek Fire.



  • Strangers donate thousands of dollars to help Madera County street vendor left injured by car


  • Special friendship: FedEx driver surprises boy with new basketball, hoop


  • Teen gifts PlayStation 5 to 10-year-old neighbor who recently underwent brain cancer surgery


  • Student artist draws homes lost in Creek Fire to help residents heal


  • Masked doctors wear pictures of themselves to connect with patients


    • WATCH | After he waved to them for years, community throws parade for 93-year-old veteran
    This veteran spent every morning waving to drivers, now it's their turn.



  • Man fighting cancer runs 37 miles for rare cancer research


  • Violinist performs at taco trucks to raise money for kids


  • Woman raises money for elderly veteran who took delivery job to help repair his roof


  • 9-year-old Creek Fire victim shares new baseball cards with community


  • WWII veteran receives more than 500 birthday cards, gifts with daughter's help


    • WATCH | College students team up for touching thank you to professor in viral Zoom surprise

    Students from Chapman University in Southern California surprise their college professor with a now-viral TikTok trend of suddenly turning their Zoom cameras on the show dozens of individual thank you cards.



  • Clovis barbershop owner gives back to families in need


  • More than 1,600 Christmas cards collected for Valley veterans in the hospital


  • Eddie's Bakery donates $11,000 from cookie sales to Fresno Fire Department


  • Creek Fire: Valley Girl Scouts launch wildfire relief patch to support evacuees


  • Fresno rallies to help 80-year-old tamale vendor who was robbed


  • 70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime


  • Customer leaves waitress $5,000 tip on $205 bill


    • WATCH | Georgia woman, who had been homeless for 2 years, celebrates acing job interview with happy dance
    Video from a security camera caught an Atlanta woman who had been homeless for two years break out into a happy dance after acing a job interview.



  • No prom? No problem: North Carolina 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny


  • 10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope of cash in Alabama Target


  • Coronavirus kindness: Man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window


  • Woman asks apartment complex to sing 'Happy Birthday' to surprise quarantined fiancé


  • 103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat coronavirus


    • WATCH | Coronavirus USA: Man tearfully thanks NJ hospital staff for saving wife's life
    One man's display of appreciation for hospital staff in New Jersey after they saved his wife's life is going viral.



  • Random act of kindness sparks 2-day 'pay it forward' chain at Dairy Queen


  • Texas teen honors fallen Marine by playing music in front of his home every night


  • Merced 6th-grader honored for saving nephew from burning car


  • 3-year-old Fresno artist raises $4,000 to help healthcare workers during COVID-19


  • Boy sends Baby Yoda doll to help firefighters battle wildfires


    • WATCH | California firefighter surprises daughter after deployment to August Complex Fire
    Sweet video shows the moment when a California firefighter surprised his daughter after returning home from being deployed to the August Complex Fire zone for 13 days.

