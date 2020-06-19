Community & Events

Good Samaritan helps Clovis Police clean up debris on road

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are thanking a Good Samaritan for his act of kindness.

Officers were cleaning up a road after a crash littered it with debris on Wednesday evening.



A resident was driving by when he saw the officers in need of some help.

He immediately pulled over and helped them get all of the shattered glass and other debris off of the roadway so it could reopen to drivers.

The Good Samaritan posted on Twitter, saying he stopped to help because officers "deserve our help and respect."
