Good Samaritan helps Clovis Police clean up debris on road

On Jose’s commute home last night, he saw our officers removing broken glass from the roadway. Jose stopped & helped our officers and we wanted to say THANK YOU! We truly appreciate his assistance & support! #OurCommunityRocks https://t.co/8UmCi5B6jy — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) June 18, 2020

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are thanking a Good Samaritan for his act of kindness.Officers were cleaning up a road after a crash littered it with debris on Wednesday evening.A resident was driving by when he saw the officers in need of some help.He immediately pulled over and helped them get all of the shattered glass and other debris off of the roadway so it could reopen to drivers.The Good Samaritan posted on Twitter, saying he stopped to help because officers "deserve our help and respect."