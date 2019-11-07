Good Samaritan has $200 stolen while helping man who crashed into canal in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is currently recovering in the hospital after losing control of his car and driving into a central Fresno canal.Two witnesses immediately ran over to help the man who was able to escape the car on his own. Unfortunately, one of those two witnesses is now a victim also.The accident happened around 2:30 pm Wednesday in the area of Palm and Dakota. Investigators say the man was driving eastbound on Dakota when for some reason he lost control, hit the embankment and flew into the canal.After escaping the accident, the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Sometime during the ordeal, police say one of the witnesses had $200 stolen from him after he put his wallet on the canal bank to help the driver in the water.Police are now searching for the thief.