theft

Good Samaritan has $200 stolen while helping man who crashed into canal in central Fresno

By James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is currently recovering in the hospital after losing control of his car and driving into a central Fresno canal.

Two witnesses immediately ran over to help the man who was able to escape the car on his own. Unfortunately, one of those two witnesses is now a victim also.

The accident happened around 2:30 pm Wednesday in the area of Palm and Dakota. Investigators say the man was driving eastbound on Dakota when for some reason he lost control, hit the embankment and flew into the canal.

After escaping the accident, the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sometime during the ordeal, police say one of the witnesses had $200 stolen from him after he put his wallet on the canal bank to help the driver in the water.

Police are now searching for the thief.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centraltheftwater rescuefresnofresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
Suspect arrested for stealing from farmers, deputies searching for accomplice
Hemp farmer thinks thieves are mistaking his crop for marijuana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
Veterans Blvd. construction fully funded, Fresno says
Report: Fire Season in California expected to last through December
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Traffic is backing up on Blackstone and Shields. Blame a chicken sandwich.
UPDATE: Officers arrest Hanford woman charged with murder of her unborn baby
Show More
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
Sears closing its Fresno, Visalia locations
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
More TOP STORIES News