Authorities asking for help in finding suspect who killed good Samaritan on Fresno County highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a good Samaritan on a Fresno County highway.On Wednesday morning, 27-year-old Juliana Ramos of Reedley witnessed a crash on Highway 99 near Manning Avenue.Ramos pulled over to help the person injured in the crash but as she assisted the injured driver, a passing vehicle hit and killed her.Investigators say the driver of the suspect vehicle, a red SUV, stopped immediately after hitting Ramos but then continued on the highway without waiting for authorities to arrive.The CHP is now searching for the driver of a van.They say the van witnessed the deadly collision and officers are hoping they can interview the driver for more information on what they saw.If you recognize the car, contact the CHP immediately.