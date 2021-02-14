Authorities asking for help in finding suspect who killed good Samaritan on Fresno County highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a good Samaritan on a Fresno County highway.

On Wednesday morning, 27-year-old Juliana Ramos of Reedley witnessed a crash on Highway 99 near Manning Avenue.

Ramos pulled over to help the person injured in the crash but as she assisted the injured driver, a passing vehicle hit and killed her.

RELATED: 'She didn't deserve this': Fresno County family grieves mother of 3 killed while trying to save crash victim

Investigators say the driver of the suspect vehicle, a red SUV, stopped immediately after hitting Ramos but then continued on the highway without waiting for authorities to arrive.

The CHP is now searching for the driver of a van.

They say the van witnessed the deadly collision and officers are hoping they can interview the driver for more information on what they saw.

If you recognize the car, contact the CHP immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar crashchpfatal crashgood samaritan
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State women's lacrosse players file lawsuit against university
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
Woman flips car after crashing into parked car in Merced
City of Fresno hosts first 'Neighborhood Blitz' renovation project
Recall Newsom organizers hit major goal for getting on the ballot
Clovis Unified to bring more students back to campus week of Feb. 22
Flames break out at central Fresno home, no injuries reported
Show More
Earthquake in Japan hits NE coast; no tsunami alert
Sequoia Brewing Company to take legal action in Tower Theatre dispute
Fresno County health officials seeing improvement in vaccination efforts
Lawmakers push to strengthen domestic violence restraining orders
Fresno gang operation sees some success, violence declining
More TOP STORIES News