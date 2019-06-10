carjacking

Good Samaritan tries to stop carjacking in East Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the man who carjacked a group of people in East Central Fresno.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a gas station near Chestnut and Olive.

Authorities say the suspect walked up and started arguing with a man who was with two women.

When the man stepped out of the car, police say the suspect tried to stab him. The two women then jumped out of the car and ran into the convenience store.

Once the car was empty, the suspect hopped in and was about to drive off, but a good Samaritan stepped in and tried to wrestle the suspect out of the car.

"Unfortunately, he ended up being thrown from the vehicle and his arm was broken in several places," said Lt. Bill Dooley.

Officers later found the stolen car abandoned nearby.

Police say the good Samaritan is in the hospital and is expected to be OK.
