Neighbors and deputies rescue horse from river in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good samaritans and Fresno County Sheriff's deputies worked together to save a horse after she fell into a river on Friday afternoon.

The horse named Bailey slipped off an embankment along the Kings River, rolled into the water, and got tangled in some wire.

The horse's owner called deputies for help as a group of neighbors worked to keep Bailey's head above water.

Once deputies arrived, they were able to free Bailey from the wire and get her to safety.