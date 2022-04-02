Good Sports: Fresno Pacific javelin thrower also bringing awareness to human trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When it comes to javelin, Fresno Pacific's Alicia Garcia is a natural.But the path to throwing is a little unconventional for the Selma native."A find, a steal, a precious little gift," says her coach, Ray Hansen.Hansen says finding her was a blessing.Without a COVID testing checkpoint on campus, the two may never have crossed paths."Drive through a little window and get my temperature checked every day to come on campus, and she's testing my temperature," Hansen said.Within weeks, Garcia was already competing -- even taking home a pair of wins last spring at the Mustang Quad Meet and Wildflower invitational."Well, I'm notorious for trying to find people out of a dark closet," Hansen said. "But yeah, she's probably one of the better finds that I've ever had."Javelin is not her only commitment to FPU."I have an appreciation for the people on the other end trying to promote us and give us recognition," Garcia said.Garcia creates a weekly top plays segment for the Sunbird's athletics department -- an experience she hopes will one day serve her as a sports anchor.Outside of athletics, Garcia's other passion -- bringing awareness to human trafficking."The more I learned, the more I wanted to even help other people who are survivors of it," she said.Garcia says the passion grew after going to fundraisers alongside her older sister who works for the Central Valley Justice Coalition, a group that aims to stop trafficking efforts.It was an experience that ultimately inspired her to start her own group."So I decided to grow what I was in and I brought a club to our school, Garcia said.Students Ending Exploitation was born, as Garcia now tries to educate fellow students on human trafficking in the Central Valley and beyond.Just another reason her coach is thankful to have her on the team.""What she does for the community, what she does for our track team, what she does for grades, perfect kid," Hansen said.