Good Sports: Chowchilla teen set to take golfing world by storm

Alec Nolan Image
ByAlec Nolan
10 minutes ago
At just 13, Asterisk Talley has won so many tournaments she can't even remember how many. They number in the hundreds.

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young athlete from Chowchilla is set to take the world of golf by storm.

At just 13 years old, she's been called a prodigy.

Asterisk Talley first picked up a golf club at the age of 3.

By the time she was 7, she was already a world champ, beating out 1500 kids across 50 different countries to win the US kids championship at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

She's so good, she can't even remember how many tournaments she's won.

Hundreds, in fact.

And after recently breaking the record for most NCGA wins in a single season for the girls division with 9, Asterisk stands alone in the golfing world as the #1 13-year-old girl in the world.

