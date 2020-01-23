good sports

Good Sports: Break the Barriers international team connects with all audiences

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Break the Barriers international travel team has performed on some big stages this month.

The team is made up of performers with various backgrounds, skills, and abilities. They show audiences what can be achieved with the power of inclusion.

They've been performing at Fresno State basketball games for decades.

The team practices 3 days a week to prepare for their Bulldog halftime show performance.

Earlier this month, the Harlem Globetrotters had a front-row seat to what this team can do.

Like the Globetrotters, Break the Barriers travels all around the world performing. The team recently performed for the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks. When they travel to different countries they rely on a universal language to connect with their audience - a smile.
