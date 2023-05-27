The Bullard Knights' softball team is playing in its second straight Valley championship. This time, they are playing for something much bigger.

Good Sports: Bullard High School softball dedicates field to former player who died from cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bullard Knights' softball team is 24 hours away from playing in its second straight Valley championship.

"Enthusiastic, we have a lot of fun," says head coach Jamie Maxey.

After capturing a Division II title last season, the girls have a chance to now claim a Division I title at Margie Wright Diamond.

"We really enjoy being around each other and working with each other," says pitcher Bella Gallegos.

"Our chemistry, it's just on point every day," says outfielder Emily Madrigal.

It's a togetherness rooted in a former Bullard player.

"Her character is really at the foundation of who we are and who I want these young ladies to develop to be," Maxey said.

Just a few weeks ago, the team officially dedicated the field to the late Jenny Eller, a standout catcher and former teammate of coach Maxey.

"They gave us a call, and my wife and I just broke down into tears," says Dean Eller.

Jenny's story, although tragic, is one of inspiration.

"She was given a death sentence," Dean said.

In 1992, at just 17 in her senior year at Bullard, Jenny was diagnosed with leukemia.

"The first words out of her mouth as we walked out the doctor after getting that diagnosis was, 'Dad, I just don't want you and mom to be sad.'"

For the next four years, Jenny would fight, kick-starting tens of thousands of blood donations at the Central California Blood Center, a building that now has her name.

"She knew that was keeping her alive," Dean said. "She could not live even into the next week unless she got a transfusion."

Jenny would speak to high schools, colleges, churches -- anyone who was willing to help those suffering from the same hand she'd been dealt.

"I promised that night, I mean, literally just a couple minutes before she died, I'd carry on her work," Dean said.

Following her death in 1995, Dean kept his promise, eventually becoming the President and CEO of the Central California Blood Center, helping drive nearly 3 million blood donations since his daughter's passing.

"That mentality carries over to this softball field," he said.

"The girls tap the sign every time they enter or exit the dugout, so she's been a fixture in this team for years," Maxey said.

Jenny's spirit is alive and well -- carried on through every player who puts on a Bullard jersey.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.