Good Sports: City-County All-Star Football Game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether they found out from a text or over the school's PA system, getting to play in the City-County All-Star Football Game is special for those putting on the pads - maybe for the last time.

"I heard on the announcements in the morning, and I was basically jumping up and down," says Christian Torres with Bullard High School.

Edison coach Mike Stamps, who will lead the city team, played back in 2001.

Brandon Ward, who coaches Caruthers and this week's county team, played in 1994.

"It was a great experience -- I made friends that I still have today," Ward said.

It's a game for friends - and family.

"Just being a competitor myself, I always feel like we can hang," says Kingsburg running back Trace Jackson.

For some, it's a chance to make your mark like others before in the family tree.

Traditional rivals are teaming up, and these all-stars say they're saving their best for last.

"I just want to go on Instagram Live midgame when I'm up on the scoreboard," says Edison quarterback Ya'j Vance.

"I'm hitting everything out there, I'm not scared," says Buchanan cornerback Mekhi Johnson. "Just because I'm going to college doesn't mean I'm scared to be physical."

It's a chance to show out on the gridiron in their final game under the Friday night lights.

