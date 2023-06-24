Margie Wright Diamond played host for the 41st City County All-Star game this week.

Good Sports: Mic'd up at the City-County All-Star Softball Game

County All-Stars walked away with the win against City 6-3, their third straight annual All-Star game win.

Action News Sports Reporter Alec Nolan captured the sights and sounds of this year's matchup.

Full transcript:

City All-Star Coach (Madera) Judy Shaubach: You go from foes to teammates.

County All-Star Coach (Central) Scott Gordon: A good time for them to come out here and celebrate what they've done throughout their years in HIGH SCHOOL

Shaubach: This a fabulous group of seniors over here we've had fun and practices getting to know each other

Gordon: Only had two practices that we could probably practice for like five or six days and you still don't really know what you're doing. You know, a lot of the kids have never played here before. So it's really exciting for everyone involved.

Clovis West's Maddie Rey: It's such an honor to be out here JUST PLAYING A GAME THAT I LOVE

Kingsburg's Carly Raven: We really have some loud encouraging girls.

Clovis East's Katrina Rodriquez: Great pitch! Oh, it's dirty.

Raven: It's cool that we get one last game with all the girls are around our cities and stuff. So it's fun.

Rodriquez: I would've swung at that.

Gordon: Some of them last moments on the diamond.

Shaubach: I promised these girls they'd get three innings apiece that's what it's all about, playing in front of your family, your friends and last time maybe in the uniform.

Gordon: We worked really hard to get everybody into the game and get them you know, an adequate amount of time.

Rodriquez: Hey we got one!

Gordon: Fortunately, we have nine innings to play.

Shaubach: Still softball ya know? Hit the ball, run to ball. If the scoreboard says something at the end, okay. If It doesn't, I'm okay too, they've had a great time.

Rey: We're gonna win. And have fun.

Rodriquez: Oh, yeah. Mic'd up, I always wanted to be mic'd up!

Shaubach: Opportunity of a lifetime. I told him to soak up every minute from the time they walked on to the time they leave is make memories with a bat in your hand.