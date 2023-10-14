Good Sports: Weapon on special teams for Clovis North football

This year, Clovis North football is off to a perfect 7-0 start. Known best for their ground-and-pound run game, the Broncos also have a weapon on special teams.

"We can't underestimate anybody in our league," says head coach Mike Jacot.

Known best for their ground-and-pound run game, the Broncos also have a weapon on special teams.

"I'd like to say our defense is playing pretty good, but the field position part, it has been a big factor," Jacot said.

Junior kicker Ryan Kobzeff has flipped the field on punts.

"We've just been letting him boom the ball," Jacot said.

Kobzeff boomed a career-long 70-yarder in a big win over perennial powerhouse JSerra earlier this season.

"I feel really accomplished on how much work I've put in because it really showed that game," he said.

As a placekicker, he's accounted for 21 touchbacks and 42 total points on the year.

"I was self-taught most of my way," he said.

Kobzeff has been kicking since 2nd grade, playing nearly every other sport along the way.

When he's not kicking, you can find him on the Broncos' track team.

"If we can get him to run some routes for us, I think we'd be in good shape," Jacot said.

That hasn't stopped him from working out with the team.

"He is probably one of our better lifters," Jacot said. "I want to say he's probably had the biggest dumbbells in there as far as the skilled players go."

It's a discipline he's hoping to take to the next level - with SEC school Arkansas inviting him to a camp earlier this year.

"Yeah, I feel like I could definitely pursue it in college -- that's the goal," Kobzeff said.

But before a possible college route, Kobzeff wants a Division I title.

"He's anxious to kick a game-winning field goal," Jacot said.

