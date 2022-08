Good Sports: Mendota police officer now a gold medal-winning wrestler

By trade, Gerardo Galaviz is a sergeant with the Mendota Police Department. But the 36-year old can now call himself a gold medalist.

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- From law enforcement - to a pair of gold medals.

A Central Valley police officer is making a statement on the wrestling mat.

