good sports

Good Sports: Former Fuego player starts HPA Foundation to give equipment to low-income families

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno Fuego soccer player has kickstarted his own foundation. His mission is to make sure every kid has a ball.

Jesus Garcia played for the Fresno Fuego from 2009 to 2014. He says one of the biggest benefits of being a part of the club was engaging and giving back to the community, frequently helping with Fuego camps and clinics for the youth.

"Through that experience, I realized there was a need for players and kids that have opportunities but don't have to access to equipment. Ever since then I wanted to make sure that we were able to continue playing it forward. It's been my drive to be able to finally create something that can empower future generations," says Garcia.

Garcia now trains players at High Performance Academy in Clovis which is an elite soccer center. He initially started the HPA Foundation to provide programming for low-income families.

"Their only access to be able to have equipment was going to these programs, with the pandemic it didn't allow that to happen. So we had to find a way to pivot and be able to have access to these families so they can continue to play."

This week, the HPA team held a drive-through at Mosqueda Park and through donations, were able to provide children with a bag and ball.

"I actually grew up playing here on the weekends, so it brought some amazing memories back. So to be here now not as a player, but as an advocate to give back is pretty amazing," says Garcia.

Garcia trains professional soccer player Dakota Watterson who signed with Roc Nation a year ago. She teamed up with the foundation donating puma soccer balls.
"For the next generation, just lead by example. Taking after my older mentors, starting at a young age is always great. Just to see them smile, it's wonderful, it makes me smile knowing that they're happy with the stuff that we gave them."

The foundation hopes to raise 1,500 baskets this year. They plan on holding monthly drives in different communities throughout the Valley so that every child has an equal opportunity to play.

"Our website HPA foundation.com - there's all the information on how people can get involved whether that be monetary donations or volunteer service hours. We're always looking for more people, so we can impact more kids," says Garcia.

Changing the world and helping the Valley one ball at a time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnogood sports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Fresno's Aari McDonald a top prospect for WNBA draft
Good Sports: Haley Espinoza
Good Sports: Kingsburg Vikings begin practice following guidelines
Good Sports: Roosevelt High hooper Bryson Williams going out on top at UTEP
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Detectives say Fresno man sexually abused 12-year-old for months with her mother's help
Fresno pleads with President Biden for more COVID vaccine
Golden State Killer transferred to Corcoran prison
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
CDC: Guidance on reopening schools to be released next week
Corrections workers at FCI Mendota file lawsuit demanding COVID-19 hazard pay
Fresno County's stunning Blossom Trail opens
Show More
Large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Merced
Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Harris casts her 1st tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 cars while trying to run across Highway 99 in Tulare
2 injured in central Fresno house fire, firefighters say
More TOP STORIES News