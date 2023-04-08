Good Sports: Jon DeChambeau honored at Valley junior golf tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Len Ross Memorial is back for its 76th year.

"Mr. Ross started it a long time ago," says tournament director Morgan Berling. "A lot of big-name golfers have gone through this tournament."

It's four days across four Central Valley courses, crowning junior champions from the ages of 7 to 18.

"I love coming back to this tournament and getting to play all these get great courses," says Brady Barrington.

"First tournament I played in, and it was like the only tournament I played when I was younger," says Michael Mouser.

This year's edition features an honorary marshall - the late Jon DeChambeau.

"Really, just seemed like the perfect fit," Berling said. "He was a big advocate for junior golf throughout the community, and so we wanted to continue that legacy of junior golf."

The father of Clovis East grad and 2020 US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon became a staple at the tournament before dying from a battle with kidney disease in November of last year.

"We knew that he enjoyed being out here with the kids, seeing the kids and he played in the event as well," Berling said. "Bryson won it multiple times, so it just kind of all tied together perfectly."

Before Berling could make it official, the tournament director and longtime friend of the family would get special permission from Jon's wife, Jan.

"I called Jan DeChambeau to ask if we could use Jon's name," Berling said. "She said she would be honored and humbled to let us do that."

Jon's memory lives on in the Valley, inspiring a new tradition for years to come.

"As other people that are heavy into junior golf in the Valley pass away, we're going to have Jon be the staple and keep adding people to it," Berling said.

