Good Sports: Meet the first female head golf pro at a Fresno country club

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Out at the San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno - Jordan Burton is busy giving a lesson.

"I'm very passionate about the next generation of golfers," Burton said. "Whether they be five or 12."

As a female head golf professional, she's not only a rarity.

"Golf is a male dominated sport," Burton said.

She's the exception.

"To me it was never like you can't do this, it's like why not me kind of a thing," Burton said.

In April, she'd make history by becoming the first head golf pro at a Central Valley Country Club.

A title that was not in her initial game plan.

"My dream was to always play golf on the LPGA tour and that was true all the way through college," Burton said.

A 4-year varsity letter winner at Yosemite High, Burton would continue her golf career at the University of Nevada.

But upon graduation she found that her lifelong dream was not an easy path.

"Big thing is finding sponsors and finding somebody, or somebody's to fund you to go play because it's not cheap. Odds are you're going to be losing money," Burton said.

After reconnecting with her old coach Mike Schy at Dragonfly Golf Club, she found a new path.

From player to coach, Burton would land a job as an assistant at San Joaquin, before eventually earning the title as head golf pro when the position opened up.

"Being that I was a player first I translated okay if I was in this student's position how would I want somebody to explain this to me because golf is extremely complex," Burton.

A complex game that Burton tries to simplify with each and every lesson.

"I never want them to feel intimidated like it's something they can't do," Burton said.

Even surprising herself along the way.

"Never expected myself to enjoy working with kids and that sounds really bad and i just mean that never crossed my mind," Burton said. "Now juniors are my favorite they're my favorite students to work with all ages all work levels, they're just sponges they're so much fun."

With experience under her belt and knowing how tough the climb can be to make a pro tour.

Her goal is to make the game she loves accessible to anyone willing to pick up a club.

"And I don't care if you're a member at San Joaquin Country Club, or your parents are. Or if you go out to riverside and hit golf balls. That doesn't matter," Burton said.

Despite it being the ultimate individual sport, you won't find Burton taking any credit for her trailblazing efforts.

"It's never been just me there's a lot of people that have put time money and effort into getting me to where I am today," Burton said.

