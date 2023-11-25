Late at night in north Fresno, you'll find 18-year-old Jordan Fuentes training in his family's garage.

Good Sports: 18-year-old Fresno boxer fighting for more than just Olympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Late at night in north Fresno, you'll find 18-year-old Jordan Fuentes training in his family's garage.

"My timing is really good," he said.

At the age of 8, he'd strap up the gloves for the first time.

"We've been in it ever since," he said.

His coach also happens to be his dad.

"He reminds me of an eagle, when an eagle is focused on its prey," says Joey Fuentes. "He has piercing eyes."

When Jordan first signed up, he never imagined stacking his walls with trophies.

"At first, I didn't have big dreams or anything," he said.

At the age of 13, he'd claim his first national title.

"I realized I could be something in this sport," he said.

Grabbing four more along the way.

But Jordan's toughest fight came last fall.

"We searched for her for two months," Jordan said.

Jordan's older sister, Jolissa, would go missing for two months near Pine Flat before she was eventually found dead last October.

"I would feel guilty training my son because my daughter was missing for two months," Joey said.

Jordan would go back to the only thing he knew.

"In order to be the best, you got to keep training, no matter what, and push yourself through it," he said.

With heavy hearts, the father and son would train harder than ever, getting a chance to do something they'd never done before.

"I had never fought at the elite category, which is 18 and over," Jordan said.

With Jordan turning 18 in September, he got an invite to the last chance qualifier to make the Olympic trials.

Jordan would win, securing a spot in the Olympic trials in December for a shot at Paris next summer.

"Not only do I know he can win this national tournament, I believe we can hit Paris and come back to the United States with an Olympic gold medal on the soil," Joey said.

With eyes on Paris, their hearts are always with Jolissa.

"We're going to win for her," Joey said. "We're going to push ourselves harder, realize that she's right there with us in that ring."

"She impacted the whole family, changed everyone's life, so I feel like a big part of her is coming with me," Jordan said.

Regardless of the outcome, dad's just happy to be in his Jordan's corner.

"He's already won in my eyes, getting this far," Joey said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.