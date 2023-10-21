Good Sports: Fresno dentist overcomes injuries, continues running marathons

For the past 40 years, Theresa-Hanh Dang has been taking care of patients at her dentist office in Fresno. But on the weekends, she's always on the run.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the past 40 years, Theresa-Hanh Dang has been taking care of patients at her dentist office in Fresno.

"Everybody laughed because way back when there's not too many women dentists," she said.

But on the weekends, she's always on the run.

For the past 12 years, Theresa has been competing in long-distance races from California, to Canada, even in Europe.

Earlier this month, a milestone, finishing her 66th official race on her 66th birthday in a Bakersfield half marathon.

"Every time I go for a race, I feel like I'm having fun," she said.

But Theresa's running journey was nearly over before it even started.

"We were in a hit-and-run car accident, and I had a broken vertebrae," she said.

In 2006, Theresa would undergo surgery after injuring her back in the crash.

"The doctor said I couldn't run anymore," she said.

For the next five years, Theresa would build back her strength with swimming and biking - until one day, a group of friends asked her to train for a half marathon.

"I thought it was something new, something interesting to try," she said.

After crossing that finish line in Santa Rosa, Theresa was hooked.

"She found her passion for running and she found her group," says her son, Derek Bentley. "She just kept at it."

Derek, like his other two siblings, can't help but sit in amazement at his mom.

"To me, it's crazy," he said.

But in 2019, another accident would change her journey -- this time, a harmless one.

"I dropped my daughter's phone in the water, so I let her use mine," Theresa said.

Theresa's daughter noticed an email to run in a national championship race in Oregon.

Not only would she finish the race - she'd qualify for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I was able to represent the United States and compete in Denmark," she said.

This time around, Theresa brought a few running partners.

"Not that it wouldn't be a possibility -- I just didn't know that would be on the table," Bentley said. "We also tagged along and did the open race, which was something else. I don't know how she does it."

For Theresa, it's not about the competition.

She's just looking to run her own race.

