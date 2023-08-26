Meet Tim Ballard, the former Diamond Dog who's spent the last four decades developing baseball players in Australia.

Good Sports: Former Diamond Dog returns to Fresno after spending 40 years in Australia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Grizzlies first pitch by way of Melbourne, Australia.

Tim Ballard's accent is an obvious tell he's not from the land down under.

"I grew up here in Fresno," Ballard said.

A 1976 graduate of Roosevelt High. Ballard would spend 2 years as a pitcher for Arizona State.

But entering his junior year he was cut.

"I'll come home and see what happens," Ballard said.

Ballard would walk on at Fresno State. Getting a chance to play under legendary coach Bob Bennett.

"Fresno State was starting to be a really good program at that stage. An exceptional time for me I enjoyed it," Ballard said.

But his odds of pitching in the bigs were small.

"I only got in two games in two years," Ballard said.

Not ready to hang it up - he'd hit MLB scouting tryouts.

"A scout I had made friends with became a Kansas City Royals scout," Ballard said.

Ballard went undrafted - signing with the Royals in the fall of 1980.

"Perseverance more than anything," Ballard said.

After two years in the minors, and running out of opportunities.

Ballard's teammate would rave about his time playing baseball in Australia.

"And he said hey listen, they're looking for people to play down there," Ballard said.

Two days after the season, Ballard was on a plane.

Where he's spent the last 40 years playing, coaching, and developing talent on the other side of the world.

"Progression has been fantastic," Ballard said.

Now the pitching coach for the Melbourne Aces.

He's throwing out the first pitch, reunited with his old Roosevelt teammates at Chukchansi Park.

"It's cool just having something in common with people," Grizzlies outfielder Daniel Amaral said.

The grizzlies player catching the ball, the son of Ballard's former minor league teammate Rich Amaral.

"Just gonna wing it out there," Daniel Amaral said.

A full circle moment decades in the making.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.