Good Sports: Yosemite High cross country using work ethic, friendship as fuel for 3-peat

A group of young, local runners is chasing history. The Yosemite High cross country team is looking to three-peat as Valley champions.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Out at Yosemite High, the Badgers' cross country team is getting after it in 90-degree temperatures.

"We like to have fun, but we work hard," says assistant coach Brad Stegge.

It's hard work that's been building for years, leading the boys' team to back-to-back Central Section titles.

"Most kids grew up together from the time they were in kindergarten, so they know each other really well," says head coach Kim Lawhon.

As they hunt for a three-peat, the building blocks stay the same.

"The foundation is hard work and friendship," Stegge said.

"We're basically all best friends -- we have a YouTube channel together," says senior Noah Graffigna.

It's a camaraderie that's rubbed off on the entire program.

"The team part is what pushes us," says senior runner Ava Stanley. "I mainly run with the boys, and just being with them it makes me feel like I can work on myself, improve. They're some of my best friends."

"Having a group of people there to encourage you all the time is really what makes the difference between a race and an experience you're going through," Lawhon said.

Not only have the boys won, they've dominated, turning in perfect scores at both the NSL league meet in 2021 and the Central Section title run in 2022.

The Badgers credit their own backyard.

"Perfect place to have a great cross country team because everywhere you look, there are hills here," Lawhon said.

But their coaches say the work ethic is just as strong as the environment.

"At no point have I ever given them a workout where they've complained or said that's too hard," Stegge said.

Now, that challenge is a three-peat -- something the Badgers want to do for themselves, and the small town they represent.

"Even if you come from a small community, you have a small pool of talent, that doesn't matter," Lawhon said. "If you can provide those boys or girls with a really great environment and they're supported and encouraged, great things can happen.

