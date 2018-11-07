Google identifies employee hit and killed by shuttle bus near Googleplex Monday night

EMBED </>More Videos

Google has identified an employee who was hit and killed by a Google bus at an intersection next to the Googleplex in Mountain View Monday night. (Matt Keller/KGO-TV)

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --
A Google employee was hit and killed by a Google bus at an intersection next to the Googleplex in Mountain View Monday night.

A temporary memorial of flowers and balloons were placed at the corner of Charleston Road and Huff Avenue.

Police say a Google bus hit a woman in her 20's around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

A Google spokesperson identified her as Emily Hong, who worked in the finance organization.

Investigators are not saying who was at fault but police say this area is of concern because of the high number of vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.

"We do know that's an area of concern for residents and Googlers over there. So I think part of the conversation going forward is is there a change that needs to happen out there? If so, what that may be," said Mountain View Police spokesperson Katie Nelson.

Police say the driver of the Google bus cooperated with investigators at the scene, and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Google spokesperson Gina Scigliano issued a statement saying Hong was beloved by her colleagues and brought an incredible spark to Google.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashtraffic fatalitiestraffic stoppedestrian killedpedestrian struckgooglebusbus accidentbus crashwoman killed
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AG Sessions has resigned at the request of the President
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
Who is Matthew Whitaker, new acting attorney general?
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions
Dem. Melissa Hurtado wins State Senate Dist. 14 in upset
Rudy Salas reelected to State Assembly District 32
Democrats' total control of Legislature hinges on key race
Show More
Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over program's name change
Police search for woman in Pikachu hat who stabbed man in Central Fresno
Man behind 2015 armed robberies in Tulare, Fresno Counties sentenced
Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in CA
California voters reject measure to limit dialysis profits
More News