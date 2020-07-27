Coronavirus

Google reportedly extends work-from-home policy through summer 2021 amid COVID-19

By Andrew Morris
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Google employees have been told they will have the option to work from home until at least July of next year, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Northern California-based company had previously said employees would be given the work-from-home option through the end of 2020.

This updated policy affects nearly all of the 200,000 full-time employees and contract workers who work for Google's parent company, Alphabet.

Employees have been working from home since March because of coronavirus concerns, but this extended work-from-home deadline could pressure other companies to follow suit in a period when California is seeing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise dramatically.

Many other tech companies have tentatively set their return dates for January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronavirus californiagooglecoronavirustechnologycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Was a COVID-19 tracking app secretly added to your phone?
Google sibling Verily launches COVID-19 screening website
CORONAVIRUS
9-year-old who died of COVID had no underlying conditions: family
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
Man on death row for Fresno Co. murders dies from apparent COVID-19
California man reunited with family after beating COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley artist paints murals to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
2 shot while driving on Highway 41 in Madera County
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body arrives at Capitol to lie in state: LIVE
Woman rescued from roof of car after crashing into Fresno canal
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shot multiple times outside southwest Fresno motel
Show More
Vigil for Thaddeus Sran held by Madera mothers who searched for boy
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
Worship and prayer event held outside Fresno City Hall
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
More TOP STORIES News