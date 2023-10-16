Disney+'s 'Goosebumps' takes over LA's Haunted Hayride

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles' ultimate Halloween event gets a visit from Disney+'s 'Goosebumps.' It was the mash-up horror fans have been waiting for. There was nowhere to run or hide as fans of all things spooky came face to face with a double dose of fear.

Disney+'s chilling new horror series "Goosebumps" staged a special, weekend takeover of LA's iconic Haunted Hayride. There was fun for the whole family including games and fun photo ops. But it was pure monsters and mayhem inside the "Goosebumps" VIP experience which included a spine shivering trip into the haunted maze. Frightful scares lurked around every dark corner, under the watchful eye of Slappy the Dummy, "Goosebumps'" pint-sized villain.

The new "Goosebumps" series is a fresh take on the beloved R.L. Stine novels from the '90s. The new 10-part series take viewers on a humor and horror filled journey as teens from a small town battle a dark force that's been rereleased into the community.

Combining the fun and fear of "Goosebumps" and LA's Hunted Hayride was a no-brainer. "It's cool to be part of such a huge thing in town, you know, that comes around once a year. Disney's been super supportive of the show and this is just another example, so yeah! We're thrilled to have a presence and are eager to go check it out once the sun goes down," Executive Producer, Conor Welch said.

"Goosebumps" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. New Episodes premiere weekly on Fridays. LA's Haunted Hayride continues through Halloween.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.