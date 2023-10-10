Justin Long leads ensemble cast in Disney+'s 'Goosebumps'

'Goosebumps' is a chilling new series based on the horror anthology novels by R.L. Stine.

LOS ANGELES -- Based on the beloved R.L. Stine novels from the '90s, "Goosebumps," premiering Friday the 13th, is a fresh new take on the classic horror stories and a perfect way to celebrate spooky season.

"A lot of the episodes take place at this abandoned house where the kids are throwing a Halloween party they shouldn't be throwing, so it takes place around Halloween, and that's where they find all of these haunted items," explained Pavun Shetty, an Executive Producer on the show.

After dark forces are unleashed on the town, the group must work together to save it. Justin Long leads the cast as he is possessed by the ghost of a young boy who died 30 years prior. Among the characters, one wayward dummy may also make an appearance.

"In trying to hit the sweet spot of both funny and scary, a lot of times a laugh and a scare sort of have a similar rhythm, so far as it's a setup followed by a surprise. So, we've tried to make that as surprising and subverted as possible," Executive Producer, Conor Welch said.

Watch the "Goosebumps" premiere on Friday the 13th on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform.

