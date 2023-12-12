A preliminary hearing continued Tuesday for the men charged in the murders of a Goshen family.

Suspects in murder of Goshen family back in court

Angel Uriarte and Noah Beard are accused of the January shootings of six people.

The victims ranged in age from just 10 months to 72 years old.

Uriarte and Beard both pleaded not guilty during previous court appearances.

In March, federal charges were filed against Uriarte, including assault on a federal officer involving a weapon and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime.

ATF agents say he opened fire during a standoff, which ended with his arrest.