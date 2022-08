New housing development set to come to Goshen

Wednesday, developers broke ground on a project that will bring single-family homes to the area near Road 72 and Avenue 310.

GOSHEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A celebration marked a milestone for families in Goshen.

This is just one of about 200 homes that will be built by Darnell Development.

The first home is expected to be completed sometime in November.

The development company is also planning another 200-home project in the same area.