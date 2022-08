Man hospitalized after shooting in Goshen, deputies say

Tulare County sheriff's deputies were called to Commercial Road and Harvest Avenue just before 3 Friday afternoon.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting in Goshen.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies were called to Commercial Road and Harvest Avenue just before 3 Friday afternoon.

That's where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators haven't released a shooter description but anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office