Gov. Brown reverses parole board decision to release murderer who lured, tortured, and killed 17-year-old

The Governor wants a convicted murderer to stay behind bars, despite a parole board's decision.On Friday, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office announced that Governor Jerry Brown has reversed the board's recommendation to release Gerardo Zavala.Zavala was convicted of being a part of a group that lured, tortured, and killed a 17-year-old Delano boy in 2001. Leaving his body marked with a racist phrase.In addition to Zavala four other defendants were also convicted of the murder.