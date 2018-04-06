TULARE COUNTY

Gov. Brown reverses parole board decision to release murderer who lured, tortured, and killed 17-year-old

The Governor wants a convicted murderer to stay behind bars, despite a parole board's decision.

The Governor wants a convicted murderer to stay behind bars, despite a parole board's decision.

On Friday, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office announced that Governor Jerry Brown has reversed the board's recommendation to release Gerardo Zavala.

Zavala was convicted of being a part of a group that lured, tortured, and killed a 17-year-old Delano boy in 2001. Leaving his body marked with a racist phrase.

In addition to Zavala four other defendants were also convicted of the murder.
