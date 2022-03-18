Politics

Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno homeless encampments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Newsom made an under-the-radar visit to Fresno Thursday.

Newsom toured several homeless encampments and met with agencies that are tackling the issue in Central California.

The governor's visit came on the same day that Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, also came to Fresno.

Dr. Ghaly met with Fresno County Health and Law Enforcement officials to discuss the impacts of the "Care Court Plan," which deals with the mental health and substance abuse elements of homelessness.

Gov. Newsom did not participate in that roundtable.
