Gov. Newsom to address fire season preparations in Fresno County Thursday

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, his office has just announced.
Newsom will be touring work being undertaken to prepare for wildfires this year. He will also be speaking on the state's emergency early action to boost firefighting support.
We are working to get more information on the visit. Stay with KFSN-TV for more updates.
