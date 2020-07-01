Home & Garden

Coronavirus: California extends state eviction moratorium through September

California extended an authorization allowing local governments to delay evictions through the end of September for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom extended an authorization allowing local governments to delay evictions through the end of September for renters impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Local jurisdictions will be allowed to stop evictions for another three months through Sept. 30.

Although state and local governments established emergency eviction protections in the wake of the pandemic, there is still heightened concern among renters.

Newsom's executive order issued Tuesday also extends provisions allowing adults to obtain marriage licenses through videoconferencing instead of in-person visits, and permitting driver's license and identification card renewals through mail, among other items.

For millions of Californians, making rent is impossible during the coronavirus pandemic. There are temporary protections against eviction in place, but what happens when those protections expire?

