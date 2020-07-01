Coronavirus: California extends state eviction moratorium through September

Local jurisdictions will be allowed to stop evictions for another three months through Sept. 30.
Although state and local governments established emergency eviction protections in the wake of the pandemic, there is still heightened concern among renters.
Newsom's executive order issued Tuesday also extends provisions allowing adults to obtain marriage licenses through videoconferencing instead of in-person visits, and permitting driver's license and identification card renewals through mail, among other items.
