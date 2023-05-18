Gov. Newsom signs executive order to extend Valley flood response

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Wednesday to boost and extend the emergency actions for flooding in the Central Valley.

The order will allow for more floodwater diversion, levee repairs, and other flood response and preparation in the Central Valley.

Some of the emergency actions include directing water from the Kern River to the California Aqueduct and reducing the amount of water flowing into the Tulare Lake Basin.

Flood water diversion waivers previously covering the Tulare Lake Basin now include the San Joaquin River Basin.

The area has the potential to flood as snow continues to melt in the higher elevations.