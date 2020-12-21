Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom to quarantine again after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom is in quarantine again after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19, his office says.

The California governor came into contact with the staffer and a few other members.

The governor's office says Gov. Newsom tested negative on Sunday and will quarantine for 10 days, in accordance with state guidelines and out of "an abundance of caution."

Gov. Newsom and his staffers are expected to be tested again in the next few days.

In November, the governor and his family quarantined after learning they came in contact with a CHP officer who had the virus. Newsom, his wife and four children tested negative at the time.

In a statement, the Governor's office said:

"The individual in question came into contact with the Governor and a few other staff members. The Governor tested negative today as did the other staff members. In an abundance of caution, the Governor will begin a ten day quarantine per state guidelines. The Governor and staff will be tested again in the next few days and continue to follow state and CDC guidelines. We wish our staff member who tested positive well."

Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirus
