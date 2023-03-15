Valley deputy appointed to commission for peace officer standards throughout CA

Gov. Newsom has appointed a local law enforcement officer to serve on a commission that oversees standards for peace officers throughout California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in 15 years, a local law enforcement officer has been appointed by Gov. Newsom to serve on a commission that oversees standards for peace officers throughout California.

Tuesday afternoon, the governor's office announced the selection of Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Schmidt to the 15-person California State POST Commission.

Schmidt is also the President of the Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association and an adjunct professor at the Fresno City College Police Academy.

The POST Commission establishes guidelines for peace officer training and standards for all sworn law enforcement officers in the state.

The term is for three years.