Clovis Unified parents speak out after maskless pictures of state leaders at NFC Championship

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I quit coming to the board meetings because I felt like it was just repetitive, we weren't getting anywhere and it was just a waste of time," says Julianne Toyota.But after pictures appeared on social media this weekend of California leaders unmasked at the Rams/49ers game, Toyota is back before the school board.NBA legend Magic Johnson posted pictures of him, Governor Gavin Newsom and the mayors of San Francisco and LA without masks at Sunday's game despite a requirement for them to be worn at major sporting events unless actively eating or drinking.Newsom has since responded to the photo."In my left hand is the mask and then I took the photo," he said. "The rest of the time, I wore it."But that didn't keep parents from lining up at Clovis Unified's board meeting to voice their frustrations.Current COVID rules require California students to wear masks when indoors.Schools will soon make more effective N-95 masks available to children as an option too."If our so-called governor can go out, sit there, communicate and take pictures, then why can't our kids," a parent said. "It's time to stop."In the meantime, Fresno County health officials say the omicron surge of COVID cases in Central California isn't over yet.While the Bay Area and LA are starting to see some improvement, Fresno county EMS Director Dan Lynch says the Valley is likely a couple of weeks behind in that progress."We are very hopeful that we are getting close to this peak and that we will start seeing somewhat of a downward trend," he said.