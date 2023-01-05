California declares state of emergency as powerful storm approaches

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a state of emergency for local communities to take every available action to protect life and property.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as the state braces for another powerful incoming storm.

During a press conference at the state's office of emergency services, California officials warned of the impacts that a series of storms will likely bring for the next 7 to 10 days.

The storm could bring flooding, mudslides, and power outages.

"We anticipate that this might be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last 5 years," said Nancy Ward with the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

The storm is expected to cause extreme flood conditions during a time of extreme drought, which officials say can be dangerous.

"A lot of our trees are stressed after three years of intensive drought, the ground is saturated and there is a significant chance of downed trees that will create significant problems potentially flooding problems, potentially power problems," said Karla Nemeth, the director of California Department of Water Resources.

While the state prepares for this storm, communities are still dealing with damage from the last one, including the levee breech in Sacramento county that flooded and shut down part of Highway 99.

"Sacramento county is out in that area today working to close that breach and impact or protect the local area for coming storms," said Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency.

The worst flooding is expected along the coast. Extra attention is also being focused on areas that have recently burned, including the parts of the Sierra impacted by the Creek Fire in 2020, where erosion has already begun.

"So, if you are in an area that has burned recently, again, we urge you to stay connected with your county OES these kinds of events can trigger mudslides and significant debris flow," said Nemeth.

Officials urge people to evacuate immediately if you are ordered to do so. Otherwise, the safest place to be during this storm is at home.

"So, have those those candles in the flashlights charge the cell phones be ready for extended power outages," said Crowfoot.

