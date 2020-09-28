california

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on California's response to COVID-19, wildfires

The governor will hold a press conference at 12 pm
Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the wildfires burning across the state.

The governor will hold a press conference at 12 pm. Check back here to watch it live.

Eighteen thousand firefighters are currently on the front lines of 27 major wildfires, which have burned more than 3.7 million acres across the state, including the Glass Fire in Napa County that exploded overnight, forcing thousands to evacuate from their homes.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for parts of Northern and Southern California.

Amid the ongoing wildfires, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is also warning that there are "early signs" that coronavirus transmission is on the rise again.

More counties moved into less restrictive tiers last week in Gov. Newsom's four-tier, color-coded classification system.


Meanwhile, millions of Californians remain unemployed, and thousands still have not received benefits from the state. Newsom called the backlog of unemployment claims with the Employment Development Department (EDD) "unacceptable."

The EDD announced it would take a two-week reset period in which it will not accept new claims to clear the backlog and prevent fraud.

Newsom said the reset aims to make things right for Californians as frustration with the department grows.

As of Monday, more than 800,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in California, and 15,000 have died.
What is California Prop. 18?
Prop. 22: How should app-based drivers be classified?
What you need to know about California Prop. 14
Prop 15: Voters to decide property tax hike on big business
