Central High East finds special way to honor senior class

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the school year may not have ended as planned for high school seniors across the Valley, Central High East found a special way to honor the class of 2020.

This week, hundreds of seniors showed up to campus to walk across the graduation stage and receive their diplomas.

With social-distancing measures in place, families were able to see their loved one's graduate.

'We really wanted to put something on for our seniors, just to give them that one moment, their special 15 minutes, if you will, for them to get their diploma," says Principal Robert Perez. "Graduating from high school is huge accomplishment and we want to make sure it gets recognized."

More than 800 seniors participated in this altered ceremony over the last week.

A video of the entire ceremony will air on PBS on June 11.
