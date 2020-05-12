graduation 2020

Fresno Unified moves forward with plans for virtual graduations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is moving forward with plans to hold virtual graduation ceremonies for every high school districtwide.

Perhaps not ideal, but the district feels its the next best thing considering the circumstances.

"Those celebrations will include your class speakers, the national anthem, flag salute and the recognition of each graduating senior and the ceremonial turning of the tassel," said FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson.

The virtual ceremonies will be broadcast on local television, as well as the district's website, and available for families to download.

"Please help, we'll use the hashtag #WeLoveFUSDSeniors or #FUSDClassof2020 and then we can gather all those together based on the hashtags," Nelson said.

Once government officials say it's safe to gather again, Fresno Unified is committed to celebrating the Class of 2020 with a physical graduation as well.

Superintendent Nelson is hopeful a traditional ceremony could be held in August.

"Ideally, you're going to graduate twice, which is fine. We're going to walk across the stage virtually and then we're going to walk across the stage in person."

Families can pick up caps and gowns at their senior checkout, while virtual schedules for each individual high school will be posted on the district's website and social media feeds.
