Virtual graduation held for seniors in Fresno Pacific Unviersity's music department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some graduating seniors at Fresno Pacific University are helping to honor their entire department.What started as a small idea among friends eventually spread through the music department at the college.Each student got to hear their name called during a virtual graduation Saturday, along with a brief description of their accomplishments.Organizers say they wanted to make this a special and memorable celebration.Students say the department's virtual graduation felt personal since most of them knew and supported each other during their time at the university.Instructors were also invited to the digital ceremony and took the time to share some uplifting words with the seniors as well.