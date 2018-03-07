U.S. & WORLD

Grandma accused of smuggling Doritos bag filled with drugs into Tennessee jail

EMBED </>More Videos

A grandmother claims she was conned into bringing drugs into the jail where her grandson is behind bars. (KTRK)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
A grandmother is facing a felony charge after she allegedly tried to sneak a Doritos bag filled with drugs into jail.

Sarah Griffin, 68, was visiting her grandson, who is behind bars in Memphis, when deputies said she was caught.

Deputies said the bag contained a black object wrapped in electrical tape, which allegedly had meth, Xanax, ecstasy and heroin stuffed inside.

When a reporter attempted to confront Griffin, she said she couldn't speak about the incident.

"My lawyer said not to talk to anybody," Griffin said.

The woman claims she was tricked, and thought she was bringing her grandson a cell phone.

She is facing a felony charge of attempting to bring contraband into the jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgrandparentsdrugsjailTennessee
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News