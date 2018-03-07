A grandmother is facing a felony charge after she allegedly tried to sneak a Doritos bag filled with drugs into jail.Sarah Griffin, 68, was visiting her grandson, who is behind bars in Memphis, when deputies said she was caught.Deputies said the bag contained a black object wrapped in electrical tape, which allegedly had meth, Xanax, ecstasy and heroin stuffed inside.When a reporter attempted to confront Griffin, she said she couldn't speak about the incident."My lawyer said not to talk to anybody," Griffin said.The woman claims she was tricked, and thought she was bringing her grandson a cell phone.She is facing a felony charge of attempting to bring contraband into the jail.