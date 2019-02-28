Grandmother shot and killed in driveway of Houston home, shooter on the run

A grandmother was shot and killed after returning home from visiting family members, authorities say.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A shooter is on the run after gunning down an innocent grandmother in the driveway of her east Houston home, police say.

Authorities say the woman, who was in her 50s, had just returned to her home on Harbor near Market Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after visiting family members.

Surveillance video shows the suspect confront the woman, then open fire, shooting her three times as she was unlocking her gate.

The woman's husband and grandson were inside the home at the time. They heard the gunshots but could not save her.

"Our complainant seems to be an innocent mother, grandmother. She works locally here in the neighborhood, and it is a very, very tragic incident," HPD Sgt. Thomas Simmons said.

Houston police told ABC13 a small car was seen parked in front of an abandoned home next door. It is believed the shooter was in the car when the victim pulled up.

Police say the suspect got back into his car and drove southbound on Harbor and crossed Market Street.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police.

