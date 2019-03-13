Grandmother of child who died in fire doesn't want babysitter charged for leaving him alone

HOUSTON, Texas -- The grandmother of a toddler killed in a west Harris County apartment fire hopes the babysitter that left him home alone isn't charged in his death.
Natosha Lyles lived in the apartment that caught fire with her daughter and her grandson, 3-year-old Gio.
The babysitter, Lyles' niece, was supposed to be watching him the night he died.
She allegedly told investigators that she left the apartment to go to the store while Gio was sleeping, and when she got back, she saw heavy smoke coming from the apartment.
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says no charges have been filed, but the investigation into the case is still underway.
"My niece loved Gio! Would she ever intentionally do anything that she would think was going to put Gio in harm's way? No," Lyles said. "I don't want charges brought against my niece. Why would I want to hurt my family more?"
Lyles says her grandson was smart, personable, and full of life.
One week before he died, he told her he had superpowers.
"He said, 'You don't have to ever be scared because I'll always protect you,'" she tearfully recounted.
She's in the process of making arrangements for his funeral.
Here's a link to a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.
